Angry Indians Protest In New York Against Pulwama Terror Attack

More than a 100 US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York.

Indian communities across the United States have been holding protest marches denouncing the role of Pakistan in the terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Candle light vigils are also being organised in memory of the soldiers who died in the attack.

More than a hundred US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York on Friday against the terror attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Waving the national flag, protesters raised slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad", "Global terror Pakistan, LeT Pakistan," "9/11 Pakistan," "26/11 Pakistan, Osama bin Laden Pakistan". They also held placards which read "Pakistan - a terrorist nation" and "Pakistan Progress the country not Terrorism" during the demonstration.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) US was among the groups that participated in the protest.

North American community of the Indian Origin including a majority of organisations of the Indian diaspora came together at the Royal Alberts Palace in New Jersey to hold a candlelight vigil in memory the CRPF soldiers.

Waving the national flag, protesters raised slogans on Friday.

The event, attended by over 600 people, was held on February 22 and saw participation from Indian Consul Jaideep Chola, the mayor of Woodbridge, John McCormac, Councilwoman Nancy Drumm and Alok Kumar, the President of Federation of Indian Associations.

Major associations including Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJANA), Indian Cultural Association of NJ (ICS Union), Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AICC), Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA), amongst others supported the event.

Last week, hundreds of Indian-Americans gathered at the 9/11 memorial on the outskirts of Chicago and urged that all nations need to stand together with India and the US in their fight against those carrying out such "heinous crimes".

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew up his car full of explosives near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.