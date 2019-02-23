UNSC List From 2001 Confirmed Pakistan As Jaish Base: India's Envoy

Jaish-e-Mohammed, that claimed responsibility the Pulwama terror attack, has been listed as an associated entity of terror mastermind Osama bin Laden in the list.

All India | | Updated: February 23, 2019 02:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UNSC List From 2001 Confirmed Pakistan As Jaish Base: India's Envoy

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin posted the letter on Twitter.


New York: 

Putting all speculations to rest, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin shared a UN Security Council list dating back to 2001, confirming terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's location as Pakistan.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, that claimed responsibility the Pulwama terror attack, has been listed as an associated entity of terror mastermind Osama bin Laden in the list.

The October 19, 2001 statement brings attention to paragraph 8 (c) of resolution 1333 (2000) which calls on all states to freeze funds and other financial assets of designated entities, connected to Bin Laden, on the list, in a bid to completely block funding to Laden, who had claimed responsibility for the ghastly 9/11 attacks in the United States.

"May I jog your memories? To all friends who think that the UN Security Council does not know where the Jaish-e-Mohammed is located, my humble submission is that issue was settled way back in 2001," Mr Akbaruddin tweeted.

 

This comes after the Pakistan Army held a press conference, where its spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor dismissed his country's involvement in the attack, despite the terror group's claim of responsibility.

India has asserted that since JeM, which is based in Pakistan, had itself claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack, there was no more evidence required.

The United States had, immediately after the attack, called for Pakistan to stop providing support and a safe haven to terror outfits in their country, further cementing their stand against terrorism.

Washington, along with other countries, had expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the February 14 attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PulwamaPulwama terror attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaChanda KochharLive TVWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HOppo F11 ProNote 7 ProGalaxy S10

................................ Advertisement ................................