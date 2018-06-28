Indian-American In Donald Trump's Shortlist For US Supreme Court: Reports

Amul Thapar is the US' first Article III judge of South Asian descent

Amul Thapar, an Indian-American legal luminary, is among the 25 shortlisted judges US President Donald Trump could nominate to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, according to American media reports.



Justice Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court on Wednesday. He met President Trump at the White House last afternoon soon after he told his colleagues in the Supreme Court that July 31 would be his last day at the US Supreme Court.



Mr Thapar, 49, is one of the 25 shortlisted judges on President Trump's Supreme Court List. President Trump told reporters that his nominee to replace Judge Kennedy would be from this list compiled by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.

Multiple American media outlets later identified Mr Thapar from Kentucky as one among the shortlisted judges.



Last year, President Trump appointed Mr Thapar, who sits on the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals and a former United States Attorney, for the District of Kentucky and District Judge.

Seven judges could be on President Trump's mind to replace Judge Kennedy on the Supreme Court and Amul Thapar as among one among them (Reuters)

The son of Indian-American immigrants, Mr Thapar is the nation's first Article III judge of South Asian descent. He was confirmed by the Senate 52-44.



Mr Thapar began his legal career in private practice, after clerkships with Judge S Arthur Spiegel of the District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and Judge Nathaniel R Jones of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.



He received his Bachelor of Science in Law degree from Boston College in 1991 and his Juris Doctor law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.



