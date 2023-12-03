2 More Indians Jailed For Stealing Clothes Worth A Lakh From Singapore Store

One of them has been jailed for 40 days and the other for 45 (Representational)

Two Indians have been jailed in Singapore for conspiring to steal clothes worth over Rs 1 lakh from a retail store, days after four of their aides were sentenced to jail in the case.

Brahmbhatt Komal Chetankumar and Christian Arpita Arvindbhai, both 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting after initially claiming that they had no intention to steal.

They were sentenced to 40 and 45 days in jail, respectively, and jailed on Friday, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Komal and Arpita were on student passes in Singapore and lived with four other Indians. The group, along with others, conspired to steal clothes together.

Three other Indians were also involved in the conspiracy, two of whom planned to steal from the outlet and roped in the rest into the plan.

Four of the group were sentenced to between 40 and 65 days in jail on November 22.

In October, the group went to the store and removed price tags with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags. They contrived to steal the items without setting off the store's security alarm, the report said.

The group then bought tote bags at the self-checkout area and stuffed the clothes in them, pretending to have paid for all their items.

In all, they stole 64 pieces of clothes worth 1,788 Singapore dollars.

The authorities were alerted when a second group, including a few of the first group, attempted to steal clothes worth 2,271 Singapore dollars from the same outlet days later, the report added.

The police arrested them after trawling through CCTV camera footage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)