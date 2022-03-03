3 Air Force Planes Bring Over 600 Indians Home From Ukraine: 5 Latest Updates

Three Indian Air Force aircraft brought home a total of 648 Indians, including students, from war-hit Ukraine in the early hours today. The C-17 aircraft took off from Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary capital Budapest and Poland's Rzeszow, respectively.

In Ukraine, Russian forces claimed to have taken the Black Sea city of Kherson in the south but the city's mayor insists that it is under Ukrainian control.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv continues to come under intense shelling. Russian forces have reportedly surround Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov.

Russia says that 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death count since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.