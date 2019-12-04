18 Indians On Board Hong-Kong Ship Kidnapped Off Nigerian Coast: Reports

According to ARX Maritime, which tracks movements of ships, 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped.

ARX Maritime reported the ship was taken over by pirates on Tuesday (Representational)

New Delhi:

Eighteen Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast, said a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region.

Official sources said following the reports of kidnapping of the Indians, the country's mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation's authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.

According to ARX Maritime, which tracks movements of ships, the ship was taken over by pirates on Tuesday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.
 

