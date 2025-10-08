Zubeen Garg's Cop Cousin Suspended After Arrest In Death Probe

Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, has been suspended with immediate effect, an official order said.

The Assam Police Service (APS) officer had accompanied the singer to Singapore, and was allegedly present on the yacht during his last moments. Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea in the island nation on September 19.

Sandipan Garg was the in-charge of the co-district SP of Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district.

He was remanded to seven-day police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup Metropolitan district.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Garg, ''if released from judicial custody, will be Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati, subject to review, if deemed necessary'', the order stated.

He was arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) like murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

