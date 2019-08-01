Police Warning To Zomato User Who Cancelled Order Over 'Non-Hindu Rider'

Amit Shukla had lashed out at Zomato for being assigned a "non-Hindu" delivery executive.

A man who cancelled his order because he was assigned a "non-Hindu" delivery executive by food ordering service Zomato, triggering a nationwide debate over religious intolerance, has been sent a notice by the police in Madhya Pradesh. The police have warned him of jail if he tweets anything divisive in the next six months.

"If in the next six months, he again makes any such tweets or commits any such act which is against basic tenets of the constitution or worthy of disturbing public peace or communal amity, then he will automatically be sent to jail," Jabalpur district police superintendent Amit Singh told NDTV.

