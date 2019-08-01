'Will Order From Zomato Now': P Chidambaram Praises Food App After Row

Zomato's response to the man's complaint is winning the Internet (file)

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday joined thousands of Twitter users in praising food delivery service Zomato for its response to a user's objection to sending a "non-Hindu" executive for the delivery of his order. The former minister said on the micro-blogging website that he would order food from the mobile application from now on.

"I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato," Mr Chidambaram tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a man from Madhya Pradesh tweeted about cancelling his order placed on the platform as the designated rider was a "non Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on Zomato," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food. They said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."

In a series of tweets, Mr Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

Zomato's response to his complaint is winning the Internet.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted from its official handle.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," Mr Goyal tweeted.

Food for thought pic.twitter.com/zZ3k6YfuzI — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Prominent personalities have praised the app for its response.

"Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"This whole interaction has filled me with hope! Courage & decency are alive in India," actor Swara Bhasker said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.