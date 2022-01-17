Zomato Delivery Man Shot Dead In Haryana While Dropping Off Food Order

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to the hospital. (Representational)

A delivery man for online food delivery platform Zomato was shot dead in Rewari while he was serving an order in Sector 19's Ansal township.

His mobile and wallet were also found missing. The police suspected that he was shot with the intent to rob. An FIR has been registered at the Model Town police station.

The police identified the victim as Mahendra Singh (30), a resident of Hudithal village of district Palwal. At the time, he was living in Durga Colony, Rewari and used to work as a delivery man at Zomato.

On Sunday night, he went to Ansal township with a food order.

It was just at the gate of the township when someone shot him and he got injured. A passerby saw Mahendra lying in an injured condition and he informed the police.

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

He was shot in the stomach and his purse and mobile were also found missing from the spot.

Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to injury on Monday morning.

"FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the suspect," said Rewari's DSP Mohammad Jamal.

The incident comes just over a week after Zomato delivery man Salil Tripathi was killed in Delhi after his bike was hit by a drunk police constable's speeding SUV.