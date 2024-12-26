"Do You Dress As Lord Ram On Diwali?": Delivery Man Made To Remove Santa Outfit

A Hindu group made a food delivery agent in Indore remove his Santa Claus costume while he was out to deliver an order on Christmas.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Zomato delivery agent being interrogated by Sumit Hardia, district convenor of the 'Hindu Jagran Manch'.

"Are you delivering an order by dressing up as Santa Claus?", Mr Hardia asked the man, to which the agent nodded and said yes. He further asked, "Do you ever go to people's homes dressed as Lord Ram on Diwali"? To this, the delivery agent replied, "No, but now the company has asked me to wear this costume".

The delivery agent was then made to remove the costume.

Mr Hardia told the delivery man, "We are Hindus, what message are we giving to children. Is it necessary that the message will only be conveyed if you only dress-up as Santa Claus. If you really want to send a message, dress-up as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad."

In the video, Mr Hardia can also be heard saying that majority of food is delivered to Hindus and that India is a Hindu rashtra (country).

Mr Hardia said that such "temptations" are often used for religious conversion. He also questioned the mindsets of owners of food delivery companies, asking what is their intention behind making agents wear such costumes.