'Deeply Aggrieved': Zomato To Give Family Of Killed Delivery Man 10 Lakhs

Salil Tripathi was his family's sole breadwinner prior to the incident that killed him.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal today extended his condolences on Twitter over the death of Zomato food delivery man Salil Tripathi, whose bike was allegedly rammed in New Delhi by a drunk police constable's SUV on Saturday night.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident," tweeted Mr Goyal. "We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this."

We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this – pic.twitter.com/yJOUDsPpet — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 13, 2022

The Zomato founder's Twitter statement said that their team has been at the hospital with the family since the night of the accident, and that they are helping the family with an insurance grant of 10 lakhs. It also noted that their team has already aided the family in covering some of their expenses, including those for Salil Tripathi's funeral.

Zomato's statement further promised a job for the wife of the victim, who was his family's sole breadwinner prior to his sudden death. Their gesture comes soon after Sucheta Tripathi took to Twitter to demand justice for her husband. Left with a 10-year-old son to care for single-handedly, Sucheta on Wednesday tweeted, the "future is dark for me".

"After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run the household, and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward," said the Zomato statement.

Mr Goyal's tweet also noted Zomato's collective efforts to aid the family during this difficult time. "In addition to the above, Zomato employees have collectively contributed Rs 12 lacs towards the family's future...Needless to say, we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time."

On Saturday night, Tripathi was waiting to deliver a food order when a speeding SUV hit his bike in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, killing him instantly. The drunk police constable driving the vehicle has been arrested in connection with the incident, said the police.

"On the night of January 8 in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk," the police said.

The family has seen an outpouring of support since the incident, including from filmmaker Manish Mundra, who donated Rs 4 lakhs to the victim's wife Sucheta on Tuesday.

Online support has also surpassed expectations, as a crowdfunding drive was posted on the platform Ketto with a goal to raise Rs 15 lakhs in support of Tripathi's family. As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign has already raised Rs. 7.75 lakhs.