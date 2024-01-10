Swiggy Shirt, Zomato Bag: Bengaluru Delivery Man's Unique Ensemble Amuses Internet

People were left in splits after seeing this hilarious mix-up of multiple brands

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. In one such incident that has sparked hilarity online, a delivery agent in the city was seen dressed in Swiggy's signature orange T-shirt and carrying a Zomato delivery bag. However, that's not it.

The helmet that he wore while driving his two-wheeler sported the logo of Porter, a logistics services startup. "This is why I love Bengaluru!! This is my peak Bengaluru moment. The holy grail for Startups," wrote X user Manju while sharing the image of delivery person.

People were left in splits after seeing this hilarious mixup of multiple brands, with many agreeing that it is ''typical Bengaluru behaviour.''

Recently, in another peak Bengaluru moment, a user shared that he met an architect who left his job and became a food vendor to "revive Vada Pav's complete meal charm" in the city. The user, Vishwas, took to X and shared a picture of a man standing with a placard that read, "I'm not a superhero, but I can save the day with a vada pav" with some packed food boxes kept on a two-wheeler.

Before that, a user on X shared her intriguing encounter with a Rapido driver who used to work as a corporate manager at a major company. Taking to X, the user, Shruti (@Shruwa12), wrote, "In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach to their destination in reasonable amounts". She concluded her post with a nod to the city's unique culture. "Anything is possible in Bangalore," the user said.