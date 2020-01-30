'Zero Tolerance': Minister On Airlines Banning Kunal Kamra Over Heckling

Hardeep Singh Puri "advised" other airlines to follow IndiGo in banning the comedian (File)

Airlines must ensure "zero tolerance" for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers' safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

His remarks come two days after comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight that led to a flying ban on the comedian by four airlines.

"I had expressed my views with regard to the unruly behaviour of a passenger on board IndiGo flight. I reiterate that airlines must ensure "Zero Tolerance" for any activity which has the potential to jeopardize safety of passengers in an aircraft," Mr Puri said on Twitter.

After Kunal Kamra posted an approximately two-minute-long video on Twitter on Wednesday in which he asked Mr Goswami if he was a "coward or a journalist", IndiGo banned the comedian for a period of six months from its flights.

Mr Puri then "advised" other airlines to follow suit. Consequently, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet banned also Mr Kamra till "further notice". Vistara and Air Asia India are yet to take a decision in this matter.