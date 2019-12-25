'Z' Security For Aaditya Thackeray, Sachin Tendulkar's Downgraded: Report

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had "Y+" security cover.

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray's security cover has been upgraded to "Z" category, an official said on Wednesday. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's security cover has been downgraded and "X" category removed, the official said, adding the former Rajya Sabha member will be, however, given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home. Under "X" category, a policeman used to guard the 46-year-old cricket legend round-the-clock, the official said.

The changes in security cover were made after a review by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to them, the official said.

Besides Mr Tendulkar and Mr Thackeray, the security cover of over 90 prominent people were reviewed by the committee at a recent meeting, the official said.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given "Z" security cover, meaning more personnel will be guarding him now, the official informed.

Earlier, the 29-year-old MLA from Worli in central Mumbai had "Y+" security cover.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will continue to enjoy "Z+" security, whereas his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar retain 'Z' category security cover, he said.

Social activist Anna Hazare's security has been enhanced to "Y+" from "Z" category, the official said.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naiks "Z+" security has been downgraded to 'X'. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has also been downgraded, he said.

The security of lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, too, has been downgraded.

Mr Nikam, who previously enjoyed "Z+" security, has now been placed in the "Y" category with an escort, the official said.

Several ministers in the erstwhile BJP-led government might also see security downgrades in the coming days, he added.