YSR Congress Leader Quits Politics After Losing To Brother In Lok Sabha Polls

YSRCP's Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate K Srinivas, who was defeated by his younger brother K Sivanath of TDP, said goodbye to politics on Monday.

The two-time MP, however, said his 'commitment' to Vijayawada remains strong, though he is stepping away from the political arena.

"After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to step away from politics and conclude my political journey. Serving the people of Vijayawada as a Member of Parliament for two terms has been an incredible honour," said Srinivas in a post on 'X'.

Popularly known as Kesineni Nani, Srinivas, a transport tycoon turned politician, vowed that he will continue to support and advocate the betterment of Vijayawada in whichever way he could.

Thanking people who supported him in his political journey, Srinivas said he is carrying cherished memories and invaluable experiences.

He represented the Vijayawada Parliament segment for two terms as TDP candidate from 2014 to 2024.

Srinivas resigned from the TDP and the Lok Sabha on the same day on January 10. He later joined YSRCP.

In May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, Srinivas lost to his younger brother Sivanath by a margin of 2.8 lakh votes.

