YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Interview With NDTV: Highlights

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he prefers a hung parliament instead of any party getting a clear majority.

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who today released the party's manifesto in an effort to reach out to almost every segment of society in Andhra Pradesh, said that he prefers a hung parliament instead of the BJP or the Congress getting a clear majority at the centre. His manifesto includes promises for women, farmers, wage workers, students, among others. Both the national parties, the BJP as well as Congress are not centre stage in the Andhra Pradesh political theatre, he says. His party is mainly up against N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

Here are the highlights of his interview with Prannoy Roy:

I think there would be a hung parliament. What I am hoping for is also a hung parliament. Because only then at least, these national parties will learn to not mock democracy

To me, Special Category Status is more than anything else. Whosoever gives that Special Category Status, our support will be with them

PM Modi might be scoring well all over the country because probably he has exhibited a stronger will than any other Prime Minister before him. So, may be he has done better. But as far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, he doesn't score well. As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, he would be portrayed as someone who betrayed our state, as Rahul Gandhi is also projected

I thank KCR garu for what he has done. He pledged support for Special Category Status. He has pledged 17 of his MPs to back us. So, with 42 members, we become a formidable group. So, anybody who is wanting to form a government in Delhi, would definitely need our support

(On Amaravati scams) When you order for a probe, you don't know where it will go. That is going to be a catch-22 situation. I would not be in a position to judge. It is going to be an international scam

