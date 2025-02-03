"Not A Hindu Or Muslim, Your Leader...": YouTuber's Delhi Poll Campaign Song

YouTuber Meghnad S has forayed into politics as an independent candidate from the Malviya Nagar constituency in the February 5 Delhi Assembly Elections.

With a pen as his election symbol, Mr Meghnad, a digital media journalist and public policy professional, recently released a campaign song on his YouTube channel, 'Meghnerd'. The song, "Dilli Ka Normie Neta," has catchy Hindi lyrics that translate to:

"Not a Hindu or Muslim, your leader will be a nerd.

He will take care of roads, air, and water, and your issues will be solved.

Hi, my name is Meghnad,

I'll take care of Malviya Nagar's people."

The song further introduces Mr Meghnad's candidacy, set against the chaotic backdrop of congested Delhi roads and ongoing civic issues like floods, pollution, and construction chaos. His playful yet determined tone continues in the next lines:

India's first youtuber neta is here!



People of Malviya Nagar AC-43, on February 5th, don't forget to...



Like, Share, VOTE!#ProjectAnda pic.twitter.com/CkwlApsTiJ — meghnad (Nerds ka Parivaar) (@Memeghnad) January 23, 2025

"Not your usual politician, I don't make tall claims,

So choose the pen on an EV machine once."

The song revealed people should vote for him because:

"I bring some hope to you. Not even one vote might come in, honestly, I know that too.

But I'm in this game, I know the rules, choose me, and I'll show it to you."

The song went on:

"I'm just trying to walk the talk because that's what we're supposed to do.

We need our own person, Who will win this time? Delhi wants a normie leader.

Even if no one votes, this song will play in every street."

"Delhi wants a normie leader," the song ended.

While his music video drew just about 1,000 views on YouTube, the independent candidate was undeterred. Volunteers distributed pamphlets with slogans like "Pen chuno, kaam dekho" (Choose the pen, see the work) and "Teach the herd, vote for the nerd."

Mr Meghnad is contesting from Malviya Nagar, where the political stage is set for a fierce battle between AAP's Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA, and his BJP and Congress rivals, Satish Upadhyay and Jitender Kumar Kochar.

Despite the challenges of running as an independent candidate, Mr Meghnad stands firm in his belief that he's offering a fresh alternative. "I take pride in being an independent candidate. My primary goal is to prove a point: hyper-local leaders can best address local issues. My only boss is YOU, the people of Malviya Nagar," he told The Times Of India when asked about the difficulties he faces as an independent.

He also pointed out the significance of his election symbol - a pen - representing "the power of the educated who wish to bring change."