YouTuber Arrested Over Students' Protest Near Maharashtra Minister's Residence

YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Fhatak and another person have been arrested in connection with a protest by students near Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's residence here, an official said on Tuesday.

A case was also registered in Nagpur during the day and Fhatak (41), a YouTube influencer, will be arrested in that case later, police said.

The sudden protests in which students participated in large numbers on Monday had taken the authorities by surprise.

Vikas Fhatak had, in a YouTube video, allegedly asked students to gather near Ms Gaikwad's residence in Dharavi area and demand cancellation of offline exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 situation, officials said.

The police also arrested Ikrar Khan Wakhar Khan (25) for his alleged role in the protest here, the official said.

A case was registered against the duo at Dharavi police station under various Indian Penal Code sections including those for unlawful assembly, rioting, abetting an offence and negligent/malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (in view of the COVID-19 pandemic), he said.

They were also charged under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

A large number of students gathered outside minister Gaikwad's house on Monday and police used baton-charge to disperse them.

Similar protest also erupted in Nagpur.

A case was also registered against Vikas Fhatak and others at Ajni police station in Nagpur.

Vikas Fhatak will be arrested in this case soon, said Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Two buses were vandalized during the student protest at Trillenium mall in Nagpur city on Monday.

Fhatak, who uses the moniker Hindustani Bhau, had participated in reality TV show "Bigg Boss 13".

His videos are marked by the use of slang words and targeting of Pakistan and YouTubers from that country.