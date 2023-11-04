YouTuber Elvish Yadav Stopped By Rajasthan Police, Allowed To Go Later

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was stopped by police for interrogation in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car on Saturday evening, a police officer said. However, he was later allowed to go.

The Noida Police booked Elvish Yadav and arrested five people over the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties earlier this week.

The YouTuber has refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation.

SHO of Suket police station in Kota Vishnu Singh said that during a routine check, a car in which three or four people were travelling was stopped and one of them identified himself as Elvish Yadav.

He said it came to light that a case was registered against him in Noida, and therefore the Noida Police was contacted. The SHO said that the Noida Police officers confirmed that the case was under investigation and he was not wanted.

"They said that he is not wanted and the matter is under investigation...so he was allowed to go," he said. Noida Police officials had said on Friday that nine snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA).

DCP (in-charge), Noida, Ram Badan Singh said 20 ml of snake venom was also seized.

According to police, Elvish Yadav was not present at the banquet hall in Noida at the time of the incident.

The officer said police are collecting evidence and will investigate the YouTuber's role in the case, following which legal action would be taken accordingly.

Based on a complaint from Gaurav Gupta of the PFA, the Noida Police lodged the FIR under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the IPC against Yadav and five others for allegedly partying at the banquet hall where snake venom was made available.

Gupta has alleged that Yadav, who won the second season of the OTT version of "Bigg Boss" this year, along with his associates, illegally organised rave parties and shot videos with snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). PTI COR MNK SMN SMN

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)