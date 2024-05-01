YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Reacts To Viral Posts Claiming His Wife Is Pakistani

Such posts have gained traction on social media recently.

Popular YouTube Dhruv Rathee on Tuesday addressed false reports circulating on social media regarding his wife. A few viral posts claimed that Mr Rathee's "real name" is Badruddin Rashid Lahori and his wife, Julie, is a Pakistani national called Zulaikha with the couple living in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi under the protection of the Pakistani military.

Such posts have gained traction on social media recently after Mr Rathee's critical videos on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP government.

"They have no answer to the videos I made so they're spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife's family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees," Mr Rathee said in response to the claims.

And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife's family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees. pic.twitter.com/sqWj8vaJaY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) April 29, 2024

Mr Rathee's YouTube channel has garnered widespread attention for its critiques of governmental policies and societal issues. Recent videos such as "Is India Becoming a Dictatorship," "Ladakh is Dying," and "Electoral Bonds: The Biggest Scam in the History of India" have fetched millions of views, propelling his subscriber count to over 18 million.