YouTube Faces Widespread Outage, Says "Working On Resolving This"

Many users complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' messages popping up on the screen.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 17, 2018 08:15 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. YouTube users reported seeing 'Error 500' while trying to access content
  2. "We're working on resolving this," YouTube said in a tweet
  3. #YouTubeDOWN was among the top trends on Twitter India

YouTube is suffering a serious outage worldwide with its users confronting error messages as they tried to login, upload or watch content on the hugely-popular video platform. Many users complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' messages popping up on the screen.

YouTube said it was trying to resolve the issue. "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated," YouTube said in a tweet.

Many YouTube users have flooded social media to complain about the problem. #YouTubeDOWN was among the top trends on Twitter India at the time of filing the copy.

 

 

Trending

YouTube

