Youth In India Hate "Anarchy" And Disorder, Says PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly.

Youth In India Hate 'Anarchy' And Disorder, Says PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his last "Mann ki Baat" of 2019. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

Addressing his last "Mann ki Baat" of 2019, the prime minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism.

"Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing. Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade," PM Modi said on Mann ki Baat.

The prime minister also urged people to promote local products in their purchases.

He also lauded Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of last 60 years.

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra ModiMann ki BaatPM Modi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News