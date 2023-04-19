Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV Accused Of Harassment By Colleague

Angkita Dutta became the chief of the Indian Youth Congress's Assam unit in 2021

Former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta has accused the party's youth wing's national president Srinivas BV and other leaders of sexism and harassment.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Dutta levelled serious charges against Mr Srinivas who has sent a criminal defamation notice to her for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him.

"This (harassment) has been happening repeatedly," Ms Dutta told NDTV. "I had filed a complaint within the Indian Youth Congress but nothing has happened.

"One Youth Congress leader comes to Assam and addresses me as 'ladki' (girl) and not as Dr Dutta or Angkita. Then in Chhattisgarh, at an Indian Youth Congress session in a hotel, another Youth Congress leader asked me 'Do you drink vodka or tequila?'" Ms Dutta alleged.

Refuting the allegations, the Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday accused Ms Dutta of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against its national in-charge and other members of the Indian Youth Congress.

"Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken strong, stringent legal action and therefore Srinivas BV has sent a criminal defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same," a statement from the youth wing read.

Ms Dutta, daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, also questioned party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not taking action against Mr Srinivas.

"How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time? What happened to @priyankagandhi's 'ladki hoon, ladk sakti hoon' (I am a girl and can fight)?" Ms Dutta tweeted.

"I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhi and went to Jammu during @bharatjodo to appraise him of @srinivasiyc's harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It's April now and still no equity against him," she added.

Ms Dutta became the chief of the Indian Youth Congress's Assam unit in 2021 before the party decided to induct new leaders.