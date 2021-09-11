Youth Congress, BJP Workers Clash In Punjab Over Fuel Price Hike

Five people were injured and one of them was taken to a local hospital (Representational)

Workers of the Youth Congress and the BJP clashed in Ludhiana today and threw bricks and stones at each other, the police said.

The incident took place when members of the Youth Congress tried to lay siege to the office of the BJP over rising prices of fuel and LPG.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists led by its district wing chief Yogesh Handa raised slogans against the price hikes.

BJP workers also raised counter slogans, leading to a tense situation. Later, they threw stones and bricks at each other, the police said.

Five people were injured and one of them was taken to a local hospital.

Harsh Sharma, vice-president of BJP's Ludhiana unit, said the injured is a part of his party.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to divert the people's attention as it faced heat over the corruption in the allotment of a piece of land of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

However, Yogesh Handa blamed the BJP for the incident.