'You're Getting Ass To Run Horse's Race': Hardeep Puri Jabs Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court and there are automatic procedures after that, he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today ridiculed the Opposition protest on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, advising the Congress to do "some serious introspection" on lines of propriety, acceptable political discourse, and the legal system. He also jabbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a provocative remark for his "not Savarkar" remark.

"You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse's race," the scorned minister can be heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

The people of India would judge them for what they are, Mr Puri said, adding that the grand old party should fight the court's action in the court.

"You are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar," he smirked, pointing out that Mr Gandhi has been convicted by a court and there are automatic procedures after that.

#WATCH | On Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight…

Opposition parties, in a rare display of unity, are today protesting the action against Mr Gandhi. Trinamoool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the grand old party's rivals and bitter critics, have also joined the other Opposition parties in the protest.

Congress has called Mr Gandhi's disqualification a “conspiracy” to silence Rahul Gandhi, who they say was making the PM and the BJP uncomfortable with sharp questions on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Asserting that the action against Mr Gandhi was lawful, and initiated by an independent judiciary, the BJP accused the Congress of protesting against the Constitution and the courts.