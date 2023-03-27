At Congress' 'Black' Protest Over Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's Surprise Entry

TMC shares an uneasy relationship with the Congress, which is part of the opposition in West Bengal.

In a rare feat of Opposition unity, the Trinamool Congress, which said it will remain equidistant from the BJP and the Congress, today joined the big strategy meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar represented TMC in the meeting, which discussed the Opposition strategy on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament. The party said the Opposition should be united, even though they are distancing themselves from a joint front on other issues.

Congress MPs wore black shirts as a mark of protest over Mr Gandhi's disqualification. K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, a rival of the Congress in Telangana, joined the "black shirt" protest along with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

17 opposition parties -- INC, DMK, SP, JDU, BRS, CPM, RJD, NCP, CPI, IUML, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K NC, and Shiv Sena (UBT) -- attended the meeting.

TMC shares an uneasy relationship with the Congress, which is part of the opposition, along with the Left, in Trinamool-governed West Bengal. The party had initially maintained a calculated silence on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in a 2019 defamation case, even among widespread calls for a united opposition against the BJP's alleged targetting of opposition leaders. TMC has in the past avoided joining Opposition strategy meetings that Congress was part of.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier this month accused the Congress-Left combine of having an 'immoral alliance' with the BJP, and said that her party will not enter into any partnership with the two to fight for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ms Banerjee claimed that the Congress, after having sought the "saffron camp's help", should refrain from calling itself anti-BJP.