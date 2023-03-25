"I've Seen Fear In PM's Eyes," Says Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today used strong remarks to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, undeterred over his disqualification as a Member of the Parliament.

Mr Gandhi claimed the Prime Minister is scared of his next speech and used a Veer Savarkar reference to answer why he didn't apologise over his remarks in London.

"I have been disqualified as the Prime Minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen fear in his eyes. That's why they don't want me to speak in the Parliament," said the Congress leader.

Responding on the BJP's calls for apology, he said, "My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I won't apologise."

He also denied the BJP's charges that he had sought the intervention of international forces in the domestic affairs of the country. He said he had asked the Speaker to let him respond on the floor of the House to the allegations over his London remarks.

"I have only one step and that's to fight for truth and to defend democratic nature of this country. Disqualify me for life, jail me for life, I will continue going," said Mr Gandhi. "Do I look worried? I'm excited," he asked.

Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat and sentenced to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case. Consequently, he was disqualified as an MP the next day.