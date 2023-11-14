'Your Passion...': PM's Praise For Singapore Minister After Sitar Video

Lawrence Wong also extended Diwali wishes in Tamil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the Singapore Defence Minister for trying to learn Sitar - an Indian musical instrument - and hoped his passion would inspire others.

"May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia," PM Modi posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.

Singapore minister Lawrence Wong had shared a video on Diwali that showed him playing Sitar. He said he had been taking Sitar lessons from an Indian-origin man.

"Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar. Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage!," he said.

In the video, Lawrence Wong also extended Diwali wishes in Tamil. "Hi everyone, I am here with Mr Karthik today and he is going to teach me how to play sitar," he said.