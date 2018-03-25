'Your Legacy': Law Minister's Stinging Comeback To Rahul Gandhi's Jab

The massive pendency of court cases, Mr Prasad tweeted, was a legacy of the Congress-led UPA government.
Mr Gandhi had earlier sought to take a pot shot at the minister, suggesting he seemed too preoccupied pushing "fake news" while the legal system was collapsing. The Congress president pointed to the nearly 3 crore cases pending in the courts. "Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news," he said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad quickly pulled out some statistics and shot back, also on Twitter.
"We are improving the situation," he said. And the NDA government was improving the situation by releasing more funds to create better infrastructure for quicker disposal of cases. On vacancies in the judiciary too, the NDA had not only appointed more judges than the previous UPA but also created more posts of judges, Mr Prasad said, taunting the Congress president that his team had again not done their homework and failed the opposition leader.