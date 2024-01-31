Your FASTag Will Be Deactivated Tomorrow If You Haven't Done This. See How

The FASTag KYC deadline is ending today.

There is an important update for those planning to take road journey in the next few days. According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the deadline to get Know Your Customer (KYC) done for your FASTag is ending today, January 31. Those who fail to get the KYC done, their FASTag will become inoperative from February 1. FASTag is a pre-paid tag facility for vehicles that allows non-stop movement of traffic without having to wait at the toll plazas. A FASTag is usually affixed on the windscreen of the car.

The FASTag KYC check has been introduced to enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas. The highways body said it took the initiative after it was informed that more than one FASTag has been issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate.

What to do for last-minute FASTag KYC update?

The NHAI released the notification regarding the January 31 deadline in December last year. But if you are among those who forgot to update the KYC of your FASTag, here's what you can do:

Most of the bank branches close by 4pm, so people will have to avail online facility instead of an in-person solution

Open the FASTag website of the bank that have issued your RFID document. To access the required page, you can Google the name of the website with the keyword 'FASTag'.

Log in using your registered mobile number and entering the OTP received

Go to My Profile section and click on the KYC tab

After filling in the required details like address proof and submit and it will be done. The KYC page will then show your KYC status

Documents required to complete FAStag KYC

Registration certificate of the vehicle

Identity proof

Address proof

A passport-size photo

Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence and PAN card can be used as identity and address proof.