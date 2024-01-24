Step-By-Step Guide To Update FASTag KYC Before January 31 Deadline

The deadline to update FASTag KYC in January 31.
An important update for people who plan to take their vehicles on highways - if the Know Your Customer (KYC) for FASTags affixed on your car's windscreen is not done, it will be deactivated, regardless of the balance. The deadline to ensure the same is January 31, which is just a week away. The announcement has been made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which added that to avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. The initiative seeks to stop people from using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or multiple FASTags for single vehicle.
Also Read | FASTags With Incomplete KYC To Be Deactivated After Jan 31
Here is a step-by-step guide to check and update the KYC for your FASTag
- Visit the bank-linked FASTag website. To access the required page, you can Google the name of the website with the keyword 'FASTag'.
- Log in using your registered mobile number and entering the OTP received
- Go to My Profile section and click on the KYC tab
- After filling in the required details like address proof and submit and it will be done. The KYC page will then show your KYC status
How to check your FASTag status?
- You can alternatively do it at the dedicated website: fastag.ihmcl.com
- As the web page opens, you need to click on the Login tab at the right top of the website
- You will need to provide registered mobile number for OTP to log in
- After logging in, click the My Profile section on the dashboard
- In the My Profile section you will get the KYC status of your FASTag and also the profile details submitted during the registration process
The same can be done on the website of your bank too.
Documents required to complete FAStag KYC
- Registration certificate of the vehicle
- Identity proof
- Address proof
- A passport-size photo
Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence and PAN card can be used as identity and address proof.