Step-By-Step Guide To Update FASTag KYC Before January 31 Deadline

The deadline to update FASTag KYC in January 31.

An important update for people who plan to take their vehicles on highways - if the Know Your Customer (KYC) for FASTags affixed on your car's windscreen is not done, it will be deactivated, regardless of the balance. The deadline to ensure the same is January 31, which is just a week away. The announcement has been made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which added that to avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. The initiative seeks to stop people from using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or multiple FASTags for single vehicle.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check and update the KYC for your FASTag

Visit the bank-linked FASTag website. To access the required page, you can Google the name of the website with the keyword 'FASTag'.

Log in using your registered mobile number and entering the OTP received

Go to My Profile section and click on the KYC tab

After filling in the required details like address proof and submit and it will be done. The KYC page will then show your KYC status

How to check your FASTag status?

You can alternatively do it at the dedicated website: fastag.ihmcl.com

As the web page opens, you need to click on the Login tab at the right top of the website

You will need to provide registered mobile number for OTP to log in

After logging in, click the My Profile section on the dashboard

In the My Profile section you will get the KYC status of your FASTag and also the profile details submitted during the registration process

The same can be done on the website of your bank too.

Documents required to complete FAStag KYC

Registration certificate of the vehicle

Identity proof

Address proof

A passport-size photo

Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence and PAN card can be used as identity and address proof.