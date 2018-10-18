Young Leaders Reach Paris As Part Of India-France Programme

First batch of the Club Young Leaders programme in Paris, France.

A group of young changemakers, working in areas ranging from law to technological innovation, reached Paris as part of a maiden Indo-French leadership programme that seeks to promote France as an economic and cultural destination.

"Launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, during his State visit to India in March, the Club Young Leaders India-France aims to build an influential advisory network to promote Indo-French bilateral action," the French Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement today.

The first batch of the Club YL programme is in Paris on a tour from October 15-19 highlighting France as a cultural, tourist, investment, economic, educational and innovation destination, it said.

The group of 13 young Indian leaders include a lawyer, an author, journalists, tech innovators and a sommelier.

The programme comprises meetings with high-level French authorities including President Emmanuel Macron, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Ministers of State Mounir Mahjoubi (Digital Affairs) and Marlene Schiappa (Gender Equality), the statement added.

The embassy said the group will also meet researchers from Institut Pasteur and journalists from Le Monde, visit Hermes manufacturing workshop and talk to makers of various science and industry FabLabs at La Villette.

The project is sponsored by Naval Group, Dassault Systemes, Thales, Total, EDF, and SNCF.