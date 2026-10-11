"You Have Solutions The World Needs": PM Modi's Outreach To Gen Z In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi again reached out to the Gen Z today saying they were the ones who have the solutions the world sorely needs and this is the time for them to look at their "future in big canvas".

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matric. Higher Secondary School at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, PM Modi said: "The new ideas and solutions needed for a developed India will not only shape the future of India but also of the world".

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"Today, the world is looking for solutions and you have the potential to provide these solutions. I want every youth to see his future on the same big canvas because this is your time. This is your opportunity," he added.

"I am the representative of Kashi," said the Prime Minister, refering to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

Then, quoting the great poet Bharathiyar, "whose words inspire us to live fearlessly" he said, "I urge all of you here to give yourselves a chance to be fearless. Work on your ideas. Dream big, think differently, and be fearless".

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"India has infinite opportunities... This is your time and this is your opportunity. Together we will do it," he added.

Photo Credit: ANI

His outreach comes amid a police crackdown on students and young people protesting in Delhi against the Special Revision of Voter list conducted under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Saturday, ahead of a protest scheduled by the Cockroach Janata Party - currently identified with the country's Gen Z - its leaders were detained by the police. The CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and two other leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. Besides, around 3,000 people were detained, metro trains and stations locked and local train service stopped.

In a special hearing today, the Supreme Court said all the barricades should be removed unless "absolutely warranted." The authorities were also asked to withdraw the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 which bans large gatherings.

With Gen Z uprising in the form of recent CJP protests at Jantar Mantar over question paper leaks for medical entrance exam NEET resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Now, PM Modi's Gen z outreach in Chennai is seen as is a conscious attempt to strike a chord with them in the run up to the 2029 elections.

The BJP-led government in its third term lacks majority on its own and the Gen Z's disenchantment over unemployment and lack of transparency is turning into a major challenge to the government.