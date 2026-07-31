"You Also Come": Assam Boy, Trying To Save Pet Dog, Swept Away By Floodwater

The recent floods in Assam do not just speak of mere numbers, but of stories of loss across districts. In Bamunpukhuri Tea Estate in Sivasagar district, a minor died while trying to save his pet dog.

Hridip lost his life on July 19 after swept away by floodwater as he was trying to take the three-month-old dog, Varun, to safety as the deluge entered their locality.

Speaking to NDTV, Hridip's father recalled the moments before the incident.

"I told him to go to his uncle's house because the water was rising. He said, 'Papa, I'm taking Varun with me. You also come.' I went inside the house to collect some important documents. When I came out, the water level had risen sharply. My brother and nephew came to help us, but my son slipped into the current. We tried our best, but we couldn't save him," he said.

The dog survived and is still with the family.

Hridip's mother said no parent should have to experience such a loss.

"I appeal to all parents to keep their children close during floods. Don't assume they will be safe on their own. We lost our only son," she said.

She also urged the government to improve rescue arrangements in flood-prone areas. "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to ensure boats are available in every flood-affected village. Rescue teams should be able to reach people quickly. Timely help can save lives," she said.

The floods that affected several parts of eastern Assam this month have claimed at least 78 lives and displaced thousands of people.

(With inputs from Ripunjoy Das)