His Pleas Unheard, UP Minister Picks Spade To Construct Road

Share EMAIL PRINT OP Rajbhar started repairing road after district administration turned blind eye to his request. New Delhi: Unavailability of a proper road leading to his house has prompted a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government to take the onus of building a road on himself. OP Rajbhar, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, took up the spade to repair a road at his ancestral village in Varanasi's Sindhora, 300 km from Lucknow.



Mr Rajbhar said he had written a request to build a road in the area six months back, but the state government has not responded.



So now he and his family members have sought help from villagers in building the road themselves, news agency ANI reported.



Sporting a yellow turban, symbolic of his party, the Backward Classes Welfare and Disabled People Development Minister started levelling the road and clearing the mud, accusing the state government of doing nothing to his request for construction of a road outside his house.



"When the district administration is having indifferent attitude towards a minister, how can public expect their requests to be heard," he said.



Mr Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party or SBSP is an ally of the BJP in UP.

OP Rajbhar's SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.



National Generals Secretary of the SBSP Arun Rajbhar said the Minister and his family had brought to the attention of the district administration and senior officials about the pitiable condition of the road and the impending wedding for the last six months but the "petitions had fallen on deaf ears".



"We were left with no option but to start working ourselves as there is very little time for the marriage reception," Arun Rajbhar said.



He revolted and almost voted against the BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in April, until Amit Shah intervened and salvaged the near-certain embarrassment for the ruling party.



