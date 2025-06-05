Key Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple Concludes, Yogi Adityanath Attends

A spiritually charged atmosphere enveloped Ayodhya on Thursday as the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ram Darbar and other deities was completed with great devotion in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The elaborate ritual, held on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, marked the culmination of a three-day religious ceremony held within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The sound of Vedic mantras, conch shells, and Acharyas' chants reverberated across the holy city, lending an air of divine solemnity to the event.

The final day began with the worship of invoked deities at the Yagya Mandap at 6.30 a.m., followed by a havan at 9 a.m.

The highlight was the use of modern audio-visual technology that connected the entire area during the pran prathishtha. Vedic tradition and modern technology blended for the consecration of idols in different shrines at the same muhurta.

Deities consecrated included Shri Ram Darbar, Sheshavatar, Shiva (northeast corner), Ganesh Ji (southeast), Hanuman Ji (south), Surya Dev (southwest), Maa Bhagwati (northwest), and Annapurna Mata (north).

The rituals concluded with a special Aarti and Bhandara (community feast), attended by a large gathering of saints, Vedic scholars, officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and thousands of devotees from India and abroad.

Adding a personal dimension to the occasion, the event coincided with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday, for which he sought blessings from Lord Shri Ram.

The day also marked the Trayodashi Janmotsav (birth anniversary) of the Saryu River, amplifying the spiritual significance.

Several members of the saint community hailed the Chief Minister for restoring the ancient glory of Ram Nagari (Ayodhya) through the construction of the grand temple and the comprehensive development of the city.

Over the past eight years, Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation with development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore, including upgrades in roads, railways, an international airport, riverfront beautification, and enhanced tourism infrastructure.

Landmark projects like the Ram Katha Park, rejuvenation of the Saryu ghats, and the development of a modern temple complex have reshaped Ayodhya's identity and placed it firmly on the global map.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the grand event, the administration made elaborate security arrangements. The temple and surrounding areas were under multi-layered surveillance, with deployments from the ATS, CRPF, PAC, and local police. SP Security said the site was under impenetrable security cover, aided by modern surveillance systems.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)