Yogi Adityanath Wishes Mulayam Singh Yadav On His Birthday

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today extended greetings to Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday.

"Best wishes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy, long and active life," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Yadav was first elected as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister in 1989 and served for three non-consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the rule of United Front government.

Mr Yadav has served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh between 2014 and 2019. At present, Mulayam Singh Yadav is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.