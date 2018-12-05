Like Lord Rama Fought Demons, BJP Can Fight Naxals, ISI: Yogi Adityanath

In Telangana, Yogi Adityanath highlighted BJP's welfare schemes and urged people to support the party.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said only the BJP could firmly deal with Maoism and ISI activities in the country and secure citizens and urged the people of Telangana to support the party.

Addressing a rally Telangana, he said, "The BJP will resolve the Naxal issue and act sternly against the anti-India activities of the ISI to ensure security for every citizen." Alluding to Lord Ram, Yogi Adityanath said he had carried out the same work and ensured the society, was free from "rakshashi atank" (demonic threat). During Lord Ram's time, there was no discrimination or bias. BJP is capable of dong that today, he said.

Yogi Adityanath accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of betraying the people of Telangana for the last four-and-a-half years and alleged that prior to this (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had "exploited" them. "KCR and the TRS did nothing for Telangana and similarly, the Congress-TDP alliance is coming only to exploit you, the only option left with you is the BJP," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Had these people (Congress, TDP, TRS) focused on development, employment to the youth and farmers' welfare, then Karimnagar would not have become a hub of ISI activities. "I have come here to tell you to that only the BJP can effectively deal with ISI activities with an iron hand and ensure security for every citizen of the country. I have come to seek your support for the BJP," he said.

Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress, TDP and TRS were still the slaves of "Nizamshahi" and were Despite ruling the country for the maximum period of time, Congress had failed to come out with any comprehensive development scheme in public interest, he said. On the other hand, PM Modi built houses, gave LPG connections to crores o people, opened 32 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and also brought the PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana) health insurance scheme, he said.