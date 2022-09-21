PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Tribute To Comedian Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava: Politicians across the country have tweeted tributes for the veteran comedian. (File)

Comedian Raju Srivastava died today in Delhi, over a month after he was hospitalized at AIIMS. On August 10, he collapsed while working out in the gym and underwent an angioplasty on the same day. Politicians across the country have tweeted tributes for the veteran comedian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he brightened lives with "laughter, humour and positivity". He tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. "Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family," he said to news agency ANI.

Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath https://t.co/Wph8ocLVNmpic.twitter.com/TUWNlsEi4I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mr Srivastava's death was "a great loss to the art world". He tweeted, "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted a tribute, calling Raju Srivastava an "accomplished artist".

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti!" he said.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

BJP Chief JP Nadda said he was "speechless to hear the news".

"I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well known comedian Shri Raju Srivastava ji. Raju Srivastava ji left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann referred to a popular character that Mr Srivastava played. He said, "Raju Srivastav made us laugh a lot in his life but today it is very sad to hear this news. Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot. Raju may not be with us physically but his performance will always be alive in our hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya".

#RajuSrivastav जी ने अपने जीवन में हमें खूब हंसाया लेकिन आज ये खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हो रहा है...



उनके साथ काफी काम किया और बहुत कुछ सीखने को भी मिला...



राजू जी भले ही शारीरिक तौर पर हमारे बीच नहीं हैं पर उनकी अदाकारी हमेशा दिलों में जीवित रहेगी

We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya". pic.twitter.com/3Un0UezWcl — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2022

Samajwadi Party also offered their condolences to Raju Srivastava's family. "Renowned comedian Shri Raju Srivastava, honored with 'Yash Bharti', passed away, irreparable loss! God rest the departed soul," the party said via its official Twitter handle.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Received very sad news of the demise of famous comedian Shri Raju Srivastava ji. May God grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense pain."