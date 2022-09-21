Comedian Raju Srivastava Dies At 58, Weeks After Cardiac Arrest In Gym

Comedian Raju Srivastava died today in Delhi, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in gym. He was 58.

Srivastava was hospitalised on August 10 after he collapsed in gym and rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He underwent angioplasty the same day and put on a ventilator.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1980s but received recognition only in 2005 after he participated in the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He has appeared in Hindi films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava also served as the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh until his death.