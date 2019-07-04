Yogi Adityanath Launches 24-Hour Free Helpline To Address Civic Complaints

Yogi Adityanath said that he will review the complaints every month. (File)

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday launched the Chief Minister's toll-free helpline that will enable people from across the state to register their complaints.

The helpline number 1076 will work 24x7. It will not only establish a direct contact between the people and the Chief Minister's office, but will also cast a shadow on the bureaucrats who do not respond to people's complaints.

Yogi Adityanath said that he will review the complaints every month and if a department gets more than 100 complaints in a month, action will be taken against the officials concerned.

The 500-seater call centre for the helpline has the capacity to handle 80,000 inbound and 55,000 outbound calls on a daily basis.

Yogi Adityanath said that the helpline would not only make the administrative system more responsive but would also save the people the trouble of having travel to Lucknow to lodge their complaints.

When the complainant calls the helpline, he will get an SMS informing him or her that the complaint has been sent to the department concerned.

"A proper follow-up of the complaint will be done to make sure it is redressed and the complainant will be duly informed on his cell phone number about it," said an official of the IT department.

This helpline was conceptualised after the Chief Minister expressed concern over people coming from across the state to get their problems solved, which should have been addressed in their respective districts itself.

However, action will be taken against those who make false complaints and play mischief with the helpline.

