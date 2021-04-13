Yogi Adityanath In Isolation After Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Over 80 lakh people have received Covid vaccines in the state so far (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gone under isolation after some officials of his office tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Some officers of my office have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some of them were in contact with me. Hence, as a precaution, I have isolated myself and starting my work virtually," he tweeted in Hindi.

This comes on a day Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest-ever daily spike.

The most populous state in the country on Tuesday reported 18,021 cases and 85 deaths.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Over 80 lakh people have received Covid vaccines in the state so far.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also received the first dose of vaccine in Lucknow earlier this month.

Apart from monitoring the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister had been actively campaigning for his party, the BJP, in poll-bound Bengal.