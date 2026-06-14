Yogi Adityanath Condemns Trolling Of Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter, Orders FIR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday denounced the social media trolling of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's daughter and took strong objection to fake and malicious comments made against her, stating that daughters, belonging to anyone, must not become the subject of vitiated public discourse.

Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering during the launch of developmental projects worth over Rs 955 crore in UP's Azamgarh, said that objectionable and distasteful comments against daughters are unacceptable and unforgivable.

"I saw recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it," Chief Minister Yogi said.

"A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that a daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and a sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction," he said.

Yogi Adityanath's comments follow registration of FIR against three individuals for allegedly circulating a fake, defamatory and malicious social media post targeting the daughter of former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The FIR was lodged at the cyber cell of Kanpur Police Commissionerate after SP leaders approached the police against defamatory posts being shared and circulated online by some individuals with malicious intent.

According to the complaint, some users had posted a photo of the former Chief Minister's daughter on X and made wildly insane comments. The complainant said that the photo was morphed and claims were entirely false and malicious.

The Chief Minister, justifying the swift crackdown on miscreants, also lent an advice to Akhilesh Yadav, asking the latter to discipline and restrain his own party workers and supporters against abusive behaviour towards women, senior citizens, the elderly and senior leaders.

"Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but you must also see that your followers and workers keep their language restrained," the Chief Minister said.

"You need to teach your own people. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they cannot understand, hand them over to us; we will make them understand properly," he said further, taking a veiled dig at the ‘goon culture' of the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)