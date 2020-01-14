Citizenship Act Has Nothing To Do With Citizens' List: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath praised Centre for its "decisiveness". (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress-led opposition

with making "deplorable attempts" to mislead the nation on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a rally organized in support of the legislation, the Chief Minister asserted that the act is about granting citizenship and not taking it away, and in no way linked to NRC, which was an exercise undertaken in Assam at the instance of the Supreme Court.

Praising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its "decisiveness" in dealing with issues like triple talaq, Article 370 and the CAA, Chief Minister Adityanath said this had "forced those who sought to rule by fatwas, without any regard for the Constitution, shut their shop".

"The Balakot airstrike signalled the rise of a new India, which refused to buy the Congress logic that Pakistan cannot be dealt with a firm hand since it is an atomic power.

"The scrapping of Article 370 is a step further in the direction and today Pakistan is living in the fear that it may lose even PoK to India," the BJP leader said.

He said India has the age-old tradition of giving shelter to those who seek refuge, but driving out infiltrators. This is what the Citizenship Act is all about.