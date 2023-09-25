Staff Dies By Suicide At UP MLA's Flat After Fight With Girlfriend: Cops

Police have now seized the woman's cellphone for further probe. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man died by suicide this morning at the official residence of a BJP legislator in Lucknow, police have said. Shreshta Tiwari used to work in the media cell of Yogesh Shukla, BJP MLA from Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab.

Shrestha Tiwari was upset over a dispute with his girlfriend, police sources have said. The young man died by suicide during a video call with his girlfriend, the sources added. The woman, the sources said, took screenshots during the video call.

The two were in a relationship for at least four years, but had recently had an altercation. The woman, it is learnt, had rushed to the Hazratganj flat and was right outside the door when Tiwari died.

Police Inspector Pramod Kumar Pandey said no suicide note has been recovered so far. He said Tiwari had called his acquaintance and told him that he was going to die by suicide, and it was she who informed the police.

Police said Tiwari was alone in the MLA's flat last night. When he called his girlfriend and she told her that he wants to die by suicide, she informed police and rushed to the spot.

The door was locked from inside. When police arrived and broke it open, they found Tiwari dead inside.