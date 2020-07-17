Yoga Session For Patients At Delhi's Biggest COVID-19 Care Facility

ITBP personnel conducted Yoga sessions inside Covid Care Centre

Coronavirus infected patients performed yoga at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at the Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.

In an ITBP-sourced video on Friday, COVID-19 patients were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance at the COVID care centre.

"ITBP personnel conducting Yoga sessions inside Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi," tweeted ITBP on Friday.

योगाभ्यास



ITBP personnel conducting Yoga sessions inside Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.#COVID__19#Himveers#CoronaWarriorspic.twitter.com/GCTL6BTdVS — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 17, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 1,18,645 COVID-19 cases, including 17,407 active cases, 97,693 cured/discharged/migrated and 3545 fatalities as of July 17.

