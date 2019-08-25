Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Discharged From AIIMS In Rishikesh

Acharya Bal Krishna was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he fell unconscious.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2019 02:29 IST
Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Discharged From AIIMS In Rishikesh

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also met Acharya Bal Krishna


Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: 

Yoga Guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Bal Krishna on Saturday was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

After his examination, hospital doctors allowed Acharya Bal Krishna to go home. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he fell unconscious.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also met Acharya Bal Krishna today afternoon in the hospital.



