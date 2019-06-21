Yoga Day Images, Quotes, Wishes You Can Share With Friends And Family

International Yoga Day: Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.

International Day of Yoga is being observed around the world today. It has become a festival of fitness and is catching up with the entire world. World Yoga Day is observed on June 21 and is the longest day of the year, also called summer solstice. World Yoga Day theme this year is "Yoga for the heart". On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Let our motto be - yoga for peace, harmony and progress." PM Modi urged people across the world to embrace yoga at the sprawling Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi in Jharkhand where he performed yoga along with 30,000 yoga enthusiasts. "Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Yoga," he added.

10 World Yoga Day Quotes You Can Share:

Yoga means to exist in the union with the rest of the creation. Happy Yoga Day!



Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Day of Yoga.

World Yoga Day: For healthy mind, body and soul.

Twist, turn, be flexible and be one with yourself this Yoga Day. To a mindful year ahead... Happy Yoga Day!



Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame. Happy International Day of Yoga!

World Yoga Day 2019: I pray for well-being of your family.

May you make Yoga a daily part of your life and live life to the fullest. Have a blessed yoga day.



This World Yoga Day, I pray for the well-being of you and your family. Happy Yoga Day!



Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within.

International Yoga Day 2019: Yoga is a spiritual endeavour.

Discipline is just choosing between what you want now and what you want most. May you shine with discipline of yoga. Happy Yoga day!



The gift of learning to meditate is the greatest gift you can give yourself in this lifetime. Happy Yoga Day!