Yoga, Bilaterals And Diaspora: PM Modi's Power-Packed US Visit Schedule

The Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States of America promises to be as power-packed as it will be jam-packed, with a host of events taking place around the highlight of the visit - the state dinner at the White House on June 22.

PM Modi will be flying into New York on June 20, where he will be leading a yoga session at the United Nations' Secretariat to mark International Yoga Day on June 21. Stating that the world has "truly embraced" International Yoga Day, UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp told news agency PTI yesterday that having PM Modi at the UN will be "special".

The Prime Minister will then fly out to Washington DC.

On the morning of June 22, PM Modi will get a guard of honour. A bilateral meeting will then be held between him and US president Joe Biden, with the focus likely to be on the technology partnership between the two countries, defence and climate change.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time, becoming the first Indian PM to do so. His earlier address was in 2016.

Rounding off the day will be the glittering state dinner hosted by the Bidens at the White House, which is expected to see prominent Americans and Indian-Americans in attendance.

June 23 will see the PM attending a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This will be followed by the Prime Minister giving a speech at an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The PM may also hold a meeting with some CEOs.

The evening of the 23rd will be devoted to a diaspora event, before PM Modi flies out the next day.